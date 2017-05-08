Heritage Days coming

The annual Plain City Heritage Days celebration will take place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 and will feature a parade, buggy rides, vintage baseball and more. Plain City will celebrate its rich heritage by hosting the annual Der Dutchman Heritage Days on May 19 and May 20. Sponsored by Der Dutchman Restaurant and Carlisle Gifts, the celebration includes activities and demonstrations illustrating the skills, foods and customs of Plain City life in days gone by.

