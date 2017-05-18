Former Delaware trooper facing federal charges
A former trooper from the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was charged with cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court Thursday for stalking a woman in 2015.William P. Elschlager, 48, of Marietta, Ohio, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night and appeared in U.S.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Drugs Do To Your Face
|4 hr
|Animal Patrol
|1
|Alpha containers
|4 hr
|Tam
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Skankophobe
|24
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Anon
|6
|for.. umm (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|Guest
|3
|Lez be honest (Mar '16)
|Apr 30
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC