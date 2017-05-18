Evening Kiwanis presents child specia...

Evening Kiwanis presents child special needs bike

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware recently presented its second bicycle to a local youngster with developmental disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Drugs Do To Your Face 2 hr Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers 3 hr Tam 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) 3 hr Skankophobe 24
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
Strand theater (Apr '16) May 8 Anon 6
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr 30 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr 30 Guest 2
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC