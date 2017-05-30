Delaware schools pursuing levy this fall

Friday May 26 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Delaware City School District will be pursuing a levy to offset a deficit caused by state funding caps.Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft explained that the state's funding formula applies a cap to how much a district's funding can grow based on how much funding was received from the year before.

