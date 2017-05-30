Delaware schools pursuing levy this fall
The Delaware City School District will be pursuing a levy to offset a deficit caused by state funding caps.Delaware City Schools Superintendent Paul Craft explained that the state's funding formula applies a cap to how much a district's funding can grow based on how much funding was received from the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
|What Drugs Do To Your Face
|May 21
|Animal Patrol
|1
|Alpha containers
|May 21
|Tam
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|May 21
|Skankophobe
|24
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Anon
|6
|for.. umm (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC