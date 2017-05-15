Delaware County parks board to seek b...

Delaware County parks board to seek bigger tax

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Now, Preservation Parks officials hope voters are willing to support a countywide renewal tax increase to support them - plus add two additional parks. Officials announced the 10-year, 0.9 mill levy that includes an additional 0.3 mill that would increase the tax on property owners by about $11 per $100,000 of property valuation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... 1 hr Chris 3
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) May 12 owen 23
Strand theater (Apr '16) May 8 Anon 6
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr 30 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr 30 Guest 2
Bible Baptist Church Apr 30 Guest 2
Ban Narcan Apr 23 I Am Right 2
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC