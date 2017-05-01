Company has service day at Mingo Park
The rain didn't stop the parade for Domtar Personal Care's service day.The Canadian-based provider of fiber-based products, such as speciality paper and absorbent hygiene, paid about 50 employees from its Delaware office, 2332 U.S. Route 42, to help rejuvenate the Jack Florance Pool building at Mingo Park Monday morning.
