Browning solid choice for Delaware council seat
Jim Browning has big shoes to fill. Browning will be sworn in as the 3rd Ward representative on Delaware City Council next week after a 4-2 vote Monday night.Browning was chosen from six candidates to replace former member Joe DiGenova, who who died March 19 after being ill.
