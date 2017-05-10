Aetna pulling out of Delaware's Affordable Care Act exchange
Aetna, which covers almost 12,000 Delawareans under the Affordable Care Act, is pulling out of the state's health insurance exchange. The company informed state insurance regulators Wednesday that it would not participate in Delaware's health insurance marketplace for 2018.
