Why NASA is expanding its 'Veggie' sp...

Why NASA is expanding its 'Veggie' space program

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

NASA's Advanced Plant Habitat, which just reached the International Space Station, will allow scientists to grow more edible plants in space than ever before - and provide valuable insight into how terrestrial vegetables react to an alien environment. On Tuesday, an Atlas V rocket blasted into space from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a payload of supplies and scientific equipment to the International Space Station .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13) Wed Two Watts 10
News Zornes hires private attorney - Apr 16 Big Johnson 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
dea Apr 10 missing point 1
wondering Apr 10 missing point 1
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Apr 9 Ylahamma 2
Ms Paul (Jan '14) Apr 4 Amy 19
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC