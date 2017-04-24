'Walk A Mile' part of First Friday
The community is invited to "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" at downtown Delaware's May 5 First Friday event to raise awareness and funds to support domestic violence awareness and prevention.The 9th annual walk is organized by the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services and Main Street Delaware, with sponsorship from Terra Nova Community Church, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
