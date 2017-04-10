Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Delaware police report:Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Cedar Court Sunday night to resolve a domestic situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zornes hires private attorney - Sun Reality 2
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
dea Apr 10 missing point 1
wondering Apr 10 missing point 1
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Apr 9 Ylahamma 2
Ms Paul (Jan '14) Apr 4 Amy 19
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar 27 Marysville kid 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC