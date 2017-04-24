Perfectly plated: Chefs construct combinations to excite the eye, entice the diner Updated at
Perhaps no one is more mindful of the adage "We eat first with our eyes" than chefs who meticulously design dinner plates to surprise and delight their customers. The careful selection of accompaniments, their perfect placement, even the design of the plate itself - all combine to elevate a mere meal to nothing short of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ban Narcan
|Apr 23
|I Am Right
|2
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Kathryn Burton
|Apr 22
|Cindi
|1
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC