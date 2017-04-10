OWU plans 'art hop' April 30
Art, dance, music, and literature lovers are invited to "Art Hop" over to Delaware on April 30 for a special day of exhibits and performances sponsored by the Arts and Humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University.Erin Fletcher, director of the university's Richard M. Ross Art Museum, said, "I'm truly excited to see the Arts and Humanities working ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|21 hr
|Reality
|2
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
|3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33
|Mar 27
|Marysville kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC