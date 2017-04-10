OWU plans 'art hop' April 30

OWU plans 'art hop' April 30

Art, dance, music, and literature lovers are invited to "Art Hop" over to Delaware on April 30 for a special day of exhibits and performances sponsored by the Arts and Humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University.Erin Fletcher, director of the university's Richard M. Ross Art Museum, said, "I'm truly excited to see the Arts and Humanities working ... (more)

