Orange Branch Library welcomes children's author, illustrator
On Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. the Friends of the Delaware County District Library, in partnership with the Robert F. Beard Foundation, will host children's author and illustrator Troy Cummings at the Delaware County District Library Orange Branch, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.
