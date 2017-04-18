No reason to get fired up: Delaware flare is result of Columbiaa s gas-line inspection
Columbia Gas of Ohio has set up a controlled flare of a gas line in the city of Delaware, part of a larger project to clean and inspect the line. While the flare is the most visible part, most of the work is taking place underground with devices called pipeline inspection gauges, known in the gas industry by the acronym "pigs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC