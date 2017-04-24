Motions filed in case against former judge
Several motions have been filed in the criminal case of a former Delaware Municipal Court Judge accused of tampering with evidence and theft.Michael C. Hoague, 62, of 17 Carriage Drive, Delaware is currently scheduled to stand trial on July 25 to face two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies and two counts of theft, fifth-degree ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ban Narcan
|Apr 23
|I Am Right
|2
|Letter of Discrimination and Complaint filed ag... (Feb '15)
|Apr 22
|Savior
|3
|Kathryn Burton
|Apr 22
|Cindi
|1
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Apr 19
|Two Watts
|10
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC