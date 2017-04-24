Motions filed in case against former ...

Motions filed in case against former judge

Several motions have been filed in the criminal case of a former Delaware Municipal Court Judge accused of tampering with evidence and theft.Michael C. Hoague, 62, of 17 Carriage Drive, Delaware is currently scheduled to stand trial on July 25 to face two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies and two counts of theft, fifth-degree ... (more)

