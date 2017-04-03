Meals on Wheels makes special delivery

Dempsey Middle School's Career Based Intervention class of Mrs. Nicki Wright, CBI coordinator, delivered boxed lunches in the school Tuesday to more than 30 teachers and staff who ordered a lunch as part of SourcePoint's third annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser for its Meals on Wheels program.The CBI class promoted the fundraiser and helped to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.