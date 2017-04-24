Heart of Ohio March for Climate Saturday
The city of Delaware's first-ever climate march will take place Saturday.Local organizers, the Delaware chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby and Sustainable Delaware, invite the public to participate in the Heart of Ohio March for Climate.
