Graycliff invests in Oberfields

Graycliff Partners LP, an independent investment firm focusing on middle market private equity and mezzanine investments, today announced it has provided subordinated debt and equity financing to Oberfields, a manufacturer and distributor of concrete masonry and hardscape products. Graycliff's investment in Oberfields supports the recapitalization of the business to support growth opportunities and the buyout of The Anderson Group LLC. Headquartered in Delaware, Ohio, Oberfields is a regional manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of concrete masonry and hardscape products, including standard gray and architectural block, segmental retaining walls, pavers, precast products and hardscape and masonry accessories.

