Dragon Again retired from stallion duties

Dragon Again, a sire of winners of over $122 million, is officially retired from stallion duties effective Tuesday, April 11. The 22-year-old stallion, himself a world champion and winner of over $2.3 million, will live out his retirement at Delaware, Ohio's Sugar Valley Farm, where he has been standing stud since 2014. "We made the decision in the best interest of 'Dragon,'" said Joe McLead, co-owner of Sugar Valley Farm.

