Downtown parking group near completion
Some business owners expressed concerns with Delaware's proposed downtown parking changes, as the city finalizes its advocacy group to handle some of those proposals.The Downtown Parking Advocacy Committee, or DPAC, will consist of about 28 members including downtown property and business owners, residents and city staff.
