Downbytheseaside romps in MVR qualifier

World champion Downbytheseaside made an impressive 3-year-old debut Wednesday afternoon, winning a qualifier at Miami Valley Raceway in 1:53.1. With Chris Page driving for training Brian Brown, Downbytheseaside closed out the mile with a final quarter of :27.4 as he romped home a winner by 7 3/4 lengths over Lovely Feelin, with Berazzled third.

