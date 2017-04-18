Dismissal hearing rescheduled in rape...

Dismissal hearing rescheduled in rape case

Thursday Apr 20

A hearing has been set to decide whether to dismiss a 12-year-old rape case against a former Delaware County man.Wesley Paul Hadsell, 38, formerly of Delaware, was scheduled to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on April 10 for a hearing after his attorney's motion to dismiss the prosecution's case.Hadsell is charged with two counts of ... (more)

Delaware, OH

