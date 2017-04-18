Delaware, Ohio fair names new sponsorship manager
Delaware native, Thomas "T" Thomson has been named the Sponsorship Manager of the Delaware County Fair and the Little Brown Jug. Thomson has more than 25 years of sales and production experience, most recently with Brown Enterprise Solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC