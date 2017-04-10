Delaware employee recognized by Interim Healthcare
Salo Inc., Interim HealthCare's largest franchisee, recently announced its annual leader awards.The Columbus-based franchisee recognized local offices and individuals for outstanding performance in 2016, including Megan Gamble from Interim HealthCare of Delaware, who earned this year's Stella's Calling Award.Each year, the Stella's Calling Award is ... (more)
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Jackson
|18
|dea
|Mon
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Mon
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
|3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33
|Mar 27
|Marysville kid
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Mar 26
|Big B
|8
