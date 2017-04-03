Council will consider Yumii Kettle Co...

Council will consider Yumii Kettle Corn's plans

1 hr ago

The Yumii Kettle Corn Co. moves forward in the process to open its first brick and mortar location.The Delaware Planning Commission gave its recommendation to City Council to approve renovations of the former Oakside Animal Clinic building, 339 S. Sandusky St., along with a conditional use permit for the outdoor dining area."

Start the conversation

