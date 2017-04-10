ConneXus Percussion to compete in world championships
A Delaware-based indoor percussion ensemble is set to compete in the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton this month.ConneXus Percussion will be competing with 40 other percussion ensembles from around the world at this three-day event from April 20-22.This event draws thousands of percussionists from around the world to the ... (more)
