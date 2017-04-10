ConneXus Percussion to compete in wor...

ConneXus Percussion to compete in world championships

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Delaware-based indoor percussion ensemble is set to compete in the Winter Guard International World Championships in Dayton this month.ConneXus Percussion will be competing with 40 other percussion ensembles from around the world at this three-day event from April 20-22.This event draws thousands of percussionists from around the world to the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dea 17 hr missing point 1
wondering 17 hr missing point 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) 22 hr Just Wondering 16
Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14) Sun Ylahamma 2
Ms Paul (Jan '14) Apr 4 Amy 19
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar 27 Marysville kid 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Mar 26 Big B 8
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC