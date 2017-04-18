College News
Siekman among top OSU seniorsMary Siekman of Delaware has been selected one of the 2017 Outstanding Seniors in The Ohio State University's College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.Siekman, the daughter of Bernadette Seikman and Dwayne and Pamela Siekman, is a graduating senior majoring in agricultural communication.She is a member of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC