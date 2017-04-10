City will compare tree regulations
The city of Delaware will take a closer look at its tree preservation regulations by comparing them with other similar communities.The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has concerns about an update to codified ordinance section 11680.07, which clarifies that tree bank funds can be used for planting street trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
