Cathi Gearya s back on the radio 17 years after brain injury

Cathi Geary's upbeat voice betrayed no hint of her ordeal as she joined in the patter on a local radio show last week. Seventeen years after a brain injury disrupted her career, Geary once again has a regular radio gig - on the Mid-Ohio Breakfast Club, a morning show that airs on WDLR in Delaware and WQTT in Marysville.

