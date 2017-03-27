Cathi Gearya s back on the radio 17 years after brain injury

Cathi Geary's upbeat voice betrayed no hint of her ordeal as she joined in the patter on a local radio show last week. Seventeen years after a brain injury disrupted her career, Geary once again has a regular radio gig - on the Mid-Ohio Breakfast Club, a morning show that airs on WDLR in Delaware and WQTT in Marysville.

