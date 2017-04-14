Austin Peay Track and Field post outstanding opening to APSU Invitational
Three wins gave Austin Peay State University track and field a tremendous start to its annual home meet, the APSU Invitational, Friday evening at Fortera Stadium. APSU Invitational continues Saturday at Fortera Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Stinkz........Baby! (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|Two Watts
|10
|Zornes hires private attorney -
|Apr 16
|Big Johnson
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|dea
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|wondering
|Apr 10
|missing point
|1
|Amazon.com isn't as good as it once was (Feb '14)
|Apr 9
|Ylahamma
|2
|Ms Paul (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|Amy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC