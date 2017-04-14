Austin Peay Track and Field post outs...

Austin Peay Track and Field post outstanding opening to APSU Invitational

Three wins gave Austin Peay State University track and field a tremendous start to its annual home meet, the APSU Invitational, Friday evening at Fortera Stadium. APSU Invitational continues Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

