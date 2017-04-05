APSU's Savannah Amato earns OVC Field Athlete of the Week award

Austin Peay State University sophomore pole vaulter Savannah Amato has been named adidasA /Ohio Valley Conference Female Co-Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. Amato placed sixth in the pole vault at the prestigious Florida Relays with a 3.85m mark, assuming the top spot on the OVC's best lists in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.