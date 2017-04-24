400+ horses cataloged in Blooded Hors...

400+ horses cataloged in Blooded Horse spring sale

Catalogs are now available for the Blooded Horse Spring Sale that will be held May 8 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, OH. With over 400 horses to choose from, this is a good opportunity to restock the stable or pick up another mare to breed.

