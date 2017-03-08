Zonta awards Delaware students

Zonta awards Delaware students

Two Delaware County students were recognized as one of the Zonta Club of Columbus' 2017 Outstanding Young Women award recipient.Kira Barr of Olentangy Orange High School and Tess Perry of Rutherford B. Hayes High School attended the reception at the Worthington Hills Country Club on Sunday.The club selected 12 women based on their excellence in ... (more)

