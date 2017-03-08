Zonta awards Delaware students
Two Delaware County students were recognized as one of the Zonta Club of Columbus' 2017 Outstanding Young Women award recipient.Kira Barr of Olentangy Orange High School and Tess Perry of Rutherford B. Hayes High School attended the reception at the Worthington Hills Country Club on Sunday.The club selected 12 women based on their excellence in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|Sun
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Bigboy11
|14
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar 7
|Stoner
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|Mar 6
|MDH
|4
|Viva La Trumpster!!
|Mar 1
|NoSmokeDope
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC