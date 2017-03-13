The E-Team: Reynoldsburg school board...

The E-Team: Reynoldsburg school board narrows superintendent search to six

Tuesday Mar 14

The Reynoldsburg Board of Education has taken another step in its superintendent search. Members spent Saturday morning narrowing a broad list of candidates down to six.  Craig Heath, director of secondary education for Dublin schools; Andy Miller, superintendent of the Buckeye Valley schools near Delaware; Kimberly Pietsch Miller, chief academic officer of Dublin schools; David Stewart, deputy superintendent of South-Western schools; Todd Boggs, superintendent of Osnaburg schools in East Canton ; Melvin Brown, deputy superintendent of Cuyahoga Falls City Schools in Summit County.

