Register for the USTA Driving School
The 2017 USTA Standardbred Driving School will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Delaware, Ohio, which is the home of the Little Brown Jug, May 31 - June 3. The school begins Wednesday evening, with a Welcoming Reception/Dinner featuring Bob Boni, co-owner of the 2017 horse of the year Always B Miki. Classroom and hands-on instruction will be conducted each day Thursday through Saturday .
