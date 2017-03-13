Quilts on display at Delaware library

Each year in March the Delaware Main Library is home to a month-long display of quilts created by the Delaware Piecemakers Quilt Guild and presented in recognition of National Quilt Month.Ten quilters, in addition to the members of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild have more than two dozen quilts hanging from the second story mezzanine of the library.

