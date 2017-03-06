Police Blotter
Delaware police report: A breaking an entering report was taken at a business on Sunbury Road Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police report a man entered the Corner Cafe Restaurant and took cash from the register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
