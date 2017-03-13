NCAAC Holds Addiction Symposium at Mu...

NCAAC Holds Addiction Symposium at Muskingum University

The NCAAC says it has become more aware of the presence of addiction in our communities and they want to discover ways to ensure New Concord doesn't see the increase in fatal overdoses that other communities have. "The New Concord area has decided to try to become proactive about addition, and because we have been fairly fortunate in not having any tragic deaths or terrible overdoses in our area that have affected our community with some of the negative effects that come with all that compared to some of the other communities around here," said Anne Weirich, Pastor of College Drive Presbyterian Church.

