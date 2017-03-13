May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face
A May trial has been set for a Delaware woman charged with felonious assault after breaking a Delaware County Sheriff's deputy's finger and spitting in his face while she knew she was a carrier for hepatitis.Crystal Gail Farley, 36, of 317 Chelsea Street Apt.
