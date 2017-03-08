Man charged with cememtery fraud in c...

Man charged with cememtery fraud in custody

Wednesday Mar 8

A Ravenna, Ohio man who was recently indicted on more than 50 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft, is in the Delaware County Jail after being extradited to Ohio from Pennsylvania.Theodore Lloyd Martin, 53, was arrested last week by Pennsylvania State Police after Delaware County Sheriff's Detective Christy Burke ... (more)

Delaware, OH

