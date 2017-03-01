Main Street accredited for 10th year
Main Street Delaware was nationally accredited for the 10th consecutive year. The accreditation comes despite leadership changes for the organization known for putting on First Fridays and farmers markets during the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|Mar 1
|Newbor
|3
|Viva La Trumpster!!
|Mar 1
|NoSmokeDope
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
|Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10)
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|35
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|Feb 26
|Go to Lowes
|21
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Feb 22
|Billy
|2
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC