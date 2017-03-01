Main Street accredited for 10th year

Main Street accredited for 10th year

Thursday Mar 2

Main Street Delaware was nationally accredited for the 10th consecutive year. The accreditation comes despite leadership changes for the organization known for putting on First Fridays and farmers markets during the summer.

