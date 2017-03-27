Lincoln to be 'guest' at history program
The Delaware County Historical Society will present a Civil War era discussion with a key historical figure - President Abraham Lincoln featuring re-enactor John Cooper.The program "A Conversation with Abe Lincoln", on April 6, 7 p.m. at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, is free and open to the public.
