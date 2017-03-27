J Gumbo's named Small Business Champion

J Gumbo's named Small Business Champion

Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

J. Gumbo's Delaware has been chosen as a winner of The 2017 American Small Business Championship hosted by SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, and generously supported by Sam's Club, a leading U.S. membership club serving small businesses since 1983.

