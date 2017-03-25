HighA way paA trol's newest graduates...

HighA way paA trol's newest graduates asA signed to area posts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Troopers Katelyn Thomas of Swanton, Frederick Anderson of Waterville, and Kevin Doerle, Jr., of Seven Hills, Ohio will join the Toledo post.; Troopers Aubry Menard of Holland and Mitchell Ross of Delaware, Ohio, the Swanton post; and Trooper Jeffrey Huffman of Fostoria, the Bowling Green post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Famed boat resurfaces at Alum Creek (Sep '09) Thu jonjedi 28
Speeders in the ville Thu Bill 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
George Norcross Arrested for Corruption Mar 20 RICO 1
News May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face Mar 20 Betty Lou 1
Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED Mar 13 HENRY 2
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... Mar 12 Proud Hondroid 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC