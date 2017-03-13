Four Delaware students heading to spelling bee

Four students from Delaware City Schools will be heading to Ohio University next week to compete in the Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling Bee.The students are Carlisle Elementary school fourth-grader, Joya Austin; Schultz Elementary fifth-grader, Natalia Hisle; Smith Elementary fifth-grader Eric Gitson; and Dempsey Middle School ... (more)

