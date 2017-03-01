First Somali-American woman elected t...

First Somali-American woman elected to state legislature to speak at OWU

Thursday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Minnesota State Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American, Muslim woman in the United States to be elected to a state legislature, will discuss November's U.S. elections and their implications, when she speaks March 21 at Ohio Wesleyan University.Omar's free presentation will begin at 7 p.m. March 21 in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky ... (more)

