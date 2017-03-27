Delaware student wins Ohio Spelling Bee
A Delaware City Schools fifth-grader won the Scripps College of Communication Regional Spelling Bee over the weekend and will be traveling to Washington, D.C. in May to compete in the National Spelling Bee.Eric Gitson, a fifth-grader at Smith, traveled to Ohio University last week to take part in the regional spelling bee after he won his school ... (more)
