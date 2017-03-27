Delaware soups up
Volunteer Maureen O'Brien directs attendants of the 15th annual Soups for Shelter event to get a free bowl made by Delaware County students at St. Mary School, 66 E. William St., in Delaware on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33
|21 hr
|Marysville kid
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Sun
|Big B
|8
|Famed boat resurfaces at Alum Creek (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|jonjedi
|28
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar 23
|Bill
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|George Norcross Arrested for Corruption
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|May trial set for woman who spat in deputy's face
|Mar 20
|Betty Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC