Delaware mayor urges support of boxed lunch fundraiser
SourcePoint announced that its third annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser has a goal of selling more than a 1,000 boxed lunches for Meals on Wheels.The program provides more than 200,000 meals to seniors and others in need in Delaware County, according to Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, who chairs the fundraising effort this year.The event, scheduled ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed boat resurfaces at Alum Creek (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Peyton place Pete
|27
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|Mar 12
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Bigboy11
|14
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar 7
|Stoner
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|Mar 6
|MDH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC