Delaware mayor urges support of boxed lunch fundraiser

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

SourcePoint announced that its third annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser has a goal of selling more than a 1,000 boxed lunches for Meals on Wheels.The program provides more than 200,000 meals to seniors and others in need in Delaware County, according to Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, who chairs the fundraising effort this year.The event, scheduled ... (more)

